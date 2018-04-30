Wall to wall TV will keep children's minds off their injuries at Burnley hospital

Sick and injured children at Burnley General Hospital's urgent care centre will have a great distraction to keep them occupied.

For the hospital is to provide 24 hour programming for children in its children's waiting area thanks to Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson.

Mr Stephenson was contacted through Facebook by a father who had to take their child to the urgent care centre during the evening after suffering a broken bone.

They found the CBBC TV channel in the Children’s Waiting Area was turned off after the end of programming at 7pm, leaving children admitted afterwards without entertainment.

Mr Stephenson raised this with the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust who acted swiftly to ensure that POP 206, a 24-hour children’s channel, will be on in the waiting room after CBBC finishes.

Mr Stephenson said: "Accidents or emergencies can happen at any time and it is important the NHS provides the best possible service to children and young families.

“Children can get restless at the best of times but waiting for treatment in hospital is particularly stressful, not least for parents. I welcome the hospital responding quickly to improve the children’s waiting room environment at all hours.”

Kevin McGee, Chief Executive of the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust said: "This was an excellent suggestion and one we have acted on."