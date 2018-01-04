Walkers warned not to use popular path due to storm damage

Walkers have been urged to take care after high winds resulted in a tree blocking a popular local footpath.

The tree was damaged by the high winds caused by Storm Eleanor and is leaning towards a public footpath along the southern bank of Colne Water from Lenches Road to Carry Bridge at the bottom of Coal Pit Lane in Colne.

There is a risk that the tree may collapse so Pendle Council is asking people not to use this footpath.

Pendle Council's Countryside Access Officer has put warning signs up and liaised with the owners of the tree.

The landowner has arranged for a tree surgeon to fell the tree tomorrow (Friday).