Walk of Faith through Burnley

More than 80 people from all faiths, backgrounds and ages went on a Walk of Faith.

Organised by Building Bridges in Burnley, the group walked from the Imam Organisation through Stoneyholme to Sion Baptist Church where they were shown around the church by minister Richard Booth.

The group then went into the church hall, where they shared in food and friendship.

Coun. Bea Foster, Building Bridges trustee, said: “It was a great time spent together with lots of conversation and a wonderful sense of being of the same mind.”

Imtiaz Hussain, a teacher at the Imam Organisation, said: “It was a pleasure to inform our visitors about the important work we do with children.”