Walk for women from Burnley to Blackpool

A walk from Burnley to Blackpool helped to raise money and awareness for a vital women's charity.

The 40 mile walk raised around £5,000 for Lancashire Women's centres, which will help support Lancashire women in areas such as mental health and emotional wellbeing, justice and safety, skills, training and employment and money, debt and benefit advice.

Liz Islam, director of development, said: "Thinking about the event reflects exactly who we are and what we’re all about – young and old joining in and leaving at a place that suits them, walking a mile or making the brews. It was a good weekend."

Adele Helm, community fund-raiser, said: "The weekend was amazing. I feel so proud of everyone who took part and powered through despite the rainy weather. We’ve raised our profile and vital funds for our charity. Thank you to everyone who supported us to make it so successful."