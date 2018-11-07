'Wake-up call': Burnley man found in possession of cannabis, pills, and cocaine

A second-hand dealer found with cannabis, diazepam, and cocaine has not touched drugs since, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Alec Cunningham (34) had 6.62 grammes of cannabis, two whole tablets and two broken pills of diazepam, and 0.9 grammes of cocaine on him.

Police had been called to reports of an assault at 9.25pm. Cunningham was not prosecuted over the allegation. Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the hearing: "They saw him try to hand an item over to another male. He was found to be in possession of a number of drugs." Cunningham, who made no comment when interviewed, had 10 offences on his record.

Mr Geoff Ireland, defending, said Cunningham didn't usually use cocaine and it had been handed to him earlier in the evening. He used the diazepam for sleep.

The solicitor continued: "To a certain extent, this was a wake-up call for him. The incident was five months ago and that has enabled him to demonstrate to the court he is capable of keeping out of trouble. He says he has not used drugs since."

The defendant, of Springfield Road in Burnley, admitted possessing cannabis, diazepam, and cocaine on June 8th. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.