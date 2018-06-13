Volunteers vow to carry on as usual after Burnley community centre break in

Dedicated volunteers have vowed it is "business as usual" at a thriving community centre in Burnley that was burgled this week.

Raiders smashed down the door of the Thursby Gardens Community Action Group and made off with equipment including two laptops, on Monday evening.

The Thursby Gardens Community Action Group, formerly Colne Road Library, was broken into this week.

But centre managers Sue Hogg and Mandy Richardson, and their team of volunteers had the centre back up and running by this morning.

Sue said: "They won't keep us down for long because the centre serves a valuable purpose for people in this community.

"It is used by people of all ages and all faiths for many different things and all run by volunteers who give up their own time."

The centre has around 50 volunteers who help out, 30 of them at various events and activities and 16 regular weekly ones.

Established 10 years ago in the former Colne Road Library the centre offers a range of services, from helping people find employment, housing and welfare related issues along with English and computer tuition.

The centre is also the base for the Burnley and District Talking Newspaper which had equipment stolen.

As a mark of how valued the service is, centre users who turned up today began making donations to a fund set up to raise cash to replace the stolen equipment and repair the damage.

Sue added: "They were all so supportive and said what a marvellous job the volunteers do and that they wanted to do something to help because the centre is there to help them.

"It restores your faith and makes you realise that when something bad happens there is good that comes from it with all the positive comments we have received."

If you would like to make a donation to the centre fund please go to https://www.gofundme.com/thursby-garden-cag.