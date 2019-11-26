Volunteers needed to help plant 1,000 trees in Burnley

Trees for Burnley are appealing for volunteers to help plant 1,000 small oak and birch trees at Rowley Lake on Saturday.

The planting will take place between 9-30am and 1-30pm.

Volunteers are being asked to meet on the lower car park at the rear of the Thornton Arms pub. Parking is also available on Rowley Lane.

Tools and refreshments will be provided. Volunteers are being advised to wear waterproof clothing and suitable footwear.

Trees for Burnley is a volunteer group that has been working for nearly 20 years to plant and look after trees and woodlands in the borough.

They have helped Forest of Burnley plant more than one million trees, doubling Burnley's woodland area, since 1997.