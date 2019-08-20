Volunteers from Burnley and Padiham join the search to find missing mum and teacher Lindsay (47)

Hundreds of people, including many from Burnley, Padiham and Hapton, turned out in force last night to join the search for missing teacher Lindsay Birbeck.

The operation was led by the organisers of a facebook group named 'Lindsay’s Search' which now has 13,000 members across Lancashire, all devoted to finding the mum-of-two who has gone missing from her home in Huncoat, Accrington.

Volunteers from Burnley, Padiham and Hapton have been involved in organised searches for Lindsay Birbeck

It is believed that Lindsay teaches at a school in Burnley and before that worked in Hapton so she is well known by many people in the area.

Padiham man Jordan Taylor, who took part in last night's search, said: "There must have been around 300 people there.

"There was a great community spirit because people really want to help."

A second search organised by volunteers will be held tonight and organisers have asked for anyone with military experience or outdoor leading and search and rescue experience to join them.

These CCTV image show the last sightings of Lindsay before she went missing in Accrington eight days ago.

Hundreds of posters have been put up across East Lancashire and many flyers handed out at shops and businesses. And tomorrow night a community meeting will be held at Accrington Town Hall.

Specialist resources including police dogs, mountain rescue search teams and underwater dive teams have been deployed to look for the 47-year-old mother-of-two who went missing eight days ago.

CCTV footage shows Lindsay at around 4.10pm on Monday August 12th, the day she went missing, in the Burnley Road area walking in the direction of Accrington.

Lancashire Police have been carrying out a number of inquiries including house to house, CCTV and searches but so far there is no trace of her.

Detectives believe Lindsay may have walked from Burnley Road on to Peel Park Avenue and from there into the wooded area known as The Coppice.

Officers have been handing out leaflets and speaking to members of the public in the area around The Coppice and further beyond.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies, of East Police, said: “It is just over a week now since Lindsay went missing and as time goes on we are clearly growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and Lindsay’s family are obviously very worried about her as her disappearance is very out of character.

“We have a large number of specialist police resources and partners assisting in our efforts to find Lindsay and I would encourage anyone who has seen her, or knows where she might be, to contact police immediately.”

"We are still keen to trace a dog walker who we believe was in the Peel Park Avenue area between 4-5pm and who may have seen Lindsay. He is described as a white man, aged in his late 40s, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short dark hair and wearing glasses. He is believed to have been wearing a dark jacket or coat and was walking a small black Labrador."

Anyone who has seen Lindsay, or knows where she is, is asked to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0016 of August 13. For immediate sightings please call 999.