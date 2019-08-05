Visitor numbers up for the launch of 45th annual Worsthorne Arts and Crafts Fair

Visitor numbers were up on last year at the launch of the 45th annual Worsthorne Arts and Crafts Fair.

Doors to the popular event opened on Saturday and it runs until this Sunday (August 11th)

Now established as one of the best in the area there are around 40 craft stalls featuring a wide range of goods produced by local people and a selection of paintings for sale by artists from the area.

A selection of new exhibitors have also been welcomed to the fair for 2019.

Musical entertainment has become a feature at the fair and, new to Worsthorne this year, will be the Clitheroe Ukulele Orchestra and the Macclesfield Madhatters.

And back by popular demand are The Contempo Choir and Janet Westmoreland’s keyboard pupils.

Refreshments are available throughout the week and include a mouth-watering range of delicious homemade cakes.

Doors open at 2pm and the entry charge is £1 for adults, which entitles you to free admission for further visits for the remainder of the week. Accompanied children are free.

The fair closes each night at 8.30pm.