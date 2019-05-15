Visiting artist brightens up Burnley primary school with a series of stunning themed paintings

A decorative piano is just one of the many eye catching pieces of art work that have brightened up a Burnley primary school.

Visiting artist Ursula Hurst has created a series of pieces in the hall at Holy Trinity Primary

Each one reflect the school's Church of England status and helps to remind them all about the eight core concepts in the Bible of God, Creation, Fall, People of God, Incarnation, Gospel, Salvation and the Kingdom of God.

The children watched with amazement over the three days that freehand artist Ursula was at work.