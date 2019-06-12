Vintage Clarets lining up to raise money for former Burnley FC player Gary Parkinson

A host of former Clarets will be lacing up their boots again to take part in a charity football match for much-loved former player Gary Parkinson.

The Vintage Clarets will take on a Pendle Forest Sports XI on Saturday, June 22nd, at the Pendle Forest Sports Club in Barrowford Road, off the bypass.

Wayne Dowell

Kick-off is 2pm with admission free. Donations on the day are being collected for the Gary Parkinson Trust.

The list of a former Clarets taking part in the match include Andy Payton, Gerry Harrison, John Mullin, Liam Robinson, Les Thompson, Paul Smith, Graham Lancashire, John Borland, Phil Eastwood and Wayne Dowell, who has helped organise the event.

Gary Parkinson, who of course scored the winning goal in the 1995 play-off final against Stockport, suffered at stroke in 2010 resulting in locked-in syndrome, which has left him paralysed.

"I played alongside Gary and I just wanted to try and do my bit," said former left-back Wayne. "We want to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the trust.

"I haven't played football for over 20 years now so it should be interesting. Hopefully it'll be a good day and we'll get plenty of people down to support us."

The match is being held during Pendle Forest Sports Club's sixth annual beer festival.

The festival, which is free to enter takes place on Friday, June 21st, 6pm - 11pm; Saturday, June 22nd, 1pm - 11pm and Sunday, 3pm - 8pm.