Villagers' royal themed afternoon tea raises cash for three charities

More than 70 people enjoyed a right royal celebration in Sabden to mark the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

Members of the Knit, Stitch and Natter Group held a Royal themed afternoon tea in St Mary's Hall and villagers went along to join in, making it a special celebration event.

A full afternoon tea with sandwiches, savouries, cakes and cream scones was served in china crockery.

There was a Royal quiz set by Carol Hartley and won by Eileen Dyson, patriotic jewellery made by Wilma Reid was on sale, there was a raffle, an auction of cakes made by Knit and Natter members, and as a centrepiece a beautiful flower cake made by Christine Woodward, which was also auctioned at the end of the afternoon.

The Knit and Natter members all helped out with baking and making the sandwiches and as a result of their efforts have donated £300 to charities.

Cash has gone to one of Prince Harry's charities, along with donations to St Mary's Hall redecoration fund, St Nicholas's refurbishment fund, and villager Andy McAtee's endurance walk challenge for the Soldiers' Charity.