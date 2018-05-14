Village set to host annual agricultural show

The countdown is on to a Yorkshire agricultural show... that takes place in Burnley.

Todmorden Agricultural Show will be held in Cliviger on Saturday, June 16th.

The venue for the event is the showfield just past the Ram Inn and the day includes a host of attractions for all the family.

There is a Strongman display, BMX show, dog display team and a Birds of Prey show.

There will be cattle classes and also demonstrations of the best of breeds.

Visitors can also enjoy a craft marquee with a range of handmade products and there will be refreshments and also a children's funfair and vintage tractors on display.

All organisers are hoping for now is some sun on the day.

Tickets for the event are available at local shops in Cliviger and also online.