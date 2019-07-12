Village school team celebrates being crowned Lancashire Kwik Cricket champions

A village school's Kwik Cricket team have been crowned Lancashire County champions of 2019.

Earby Springfield School’s girl’s kwik cricket team competed in the English Cricket Board competition against teams from throughout Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester at the final held in Liverpool.

Following their success at local level the team represented Pendle.

They were undefeated in all their round matches and progressed to the semi-finals. Another convincing victory sealed their place in the final.

This was a tougher competition against a formidable opposition, representing the Liverpool area, but they battled through to become overall county champions.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said: ‘The team have been county runners-up previously but this is the first time they have been county champions.

"There were over 750 teams in the competition so this is a fantastic achievement.

"The practise and dedication has paid off."