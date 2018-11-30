Village hall event fund-raiser for Read and Simonstone

A group of volunteers have raised a total of £600 at a coffee and craft event.



The Read and Simonstone Village Hall event included a cake stall which alone made £90 and a series of craft stalls from locals.

Tombola, raffle and refreshments made up the rest along with a collection of five pence pieces in jars at the regular Friday Community Cafe event, currently held at the Read and Simonstone Constitutional Club on Whalley Road.

The charity group has been striving to make the East View, Read Church its village hall with the help of many local and widespread helpers.

Currently, the total raised and pledged is £50,000 with further money currently being sought through various different means.

Both Read and Simonstone Parish Councils are currently surveying their residents. Please return your form to them.