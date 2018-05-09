Village goes quackers over annual duck race

Hundreds of residents turned to watch the annual Cliviger Duck Race on May Day Bank Holiday Monday

Spectators lined the route through the village to watch dozens of little yellow ducks bob their way downstream.

Excited spectators at the Cliviger Duck Race

And this year the event was held in blazing sunshine which brought even more revellers out to enjoy the traditional event.

After the race there were stalls, games and refreshments.

Villager Ruth Pickles organised the event with a committee of helpers and all the money raised will go towards the upkeep of the village church, St John the Divine.

The duck race was rounded off with stalls, refreshments and games