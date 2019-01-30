Video: Winter scenes captured on film as snow falls across Burnley

Burnley woke to a covering of snow this morning.

A few inches fell in the early hours of the morning making some streets and road treacherous as the snow fell on top of sheet ice.

These dogs and their owners made the most of the snowy weather this morning in the grounds of Towneley Hall looking towards Cliviger.

The snow fall did not prompt any school closures in the area and there no accidents reported on any roads.

Videographer Kelvin Stuttard captured this footage of scenes across the town including Thompson Park and Towneley Hall where dog walkers were making the most of the wintry landscape.

Other areas on the video include Rosehill Road and Rossendale Avenue.