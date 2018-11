Always one of the year's best-loved events, bonfire night at Towneley Park once again impressed. Take a look at the Express' picture gallery for all the best bits...



​Promising to be a spectacular show as usual, the Towneley Bonfire proved to be just that and a whole lot more. The celebrations kicked off with the opening of the fair ground and the lighting of the bonfire, before the mega fireworks display saw the evening end with a bang, wowing one and all.