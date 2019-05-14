Video: Spectacular sight as steam train powers through Burnley

A unique steam train travelled through Burnley at the weekend.

And this fabulous photograph and video by Simon Hardman captured the 0163 Tornado in all its majestic glory.

The Tornado as it heads towards Cliviger

Simon caught the Tornado as it passed through Cliviger, much to the delight of the many people who had gathered for a glimpse of it.

The Tornado is a main line coal fired steam locomotive built in Darlington, County Durham.

Completed in 2008, Tornado was the first such locomotive built in the United Kingdom since Evening Star, the last steam locomotive built by British Railways in 1960.

It is the only example of an LNER Peppercorn Class A1 locomotive in existence. The train's namesake is the Panavia Tornado, a combat aircraft flown by the Royal Air Force.

In April 2017, Tornado became the first steam locomotive to officially reach 100 mph in over 50 years on British tracks.