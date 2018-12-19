Video: Padiham's rising star Jolie (10) brings Christmas cheer to care home residents with festive show

Talented little songstress Jolie Forrest delighted care home residents with her own Christmas show.

Jolie (10) was the star guest at the Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham where she sang a selection of Christmas songs and show tunes for residents.

Jolie Forrest (10) and her little sister Trixie, who is four, get ready to hand out gifts to residents at Woodside Home for the Elderly in Padiham.

And the kind hearted youngster did a tour of the home in Burnley Road, handing out gifts of chocolate coins and staging impromptu sing-a-longs for residents confined to their rooms.

Jolie has been a regular visitor at the home since she was five when she staged her first show.

A talented singer and dancer, she came up with the idea of the Christmas show at the home where her grandma, Deborah Derbyshire, works as a care assistant.

Jolie, a pupil at Padiham Green Primary School, said: “I love coming to see all the residents and singing for them, I think they enjoy it because they always join in with me.”

Jolie performs her Christmas songs for residents

For the first time Jolie was accompanied by her sister, four-year-old Trixie, who helped to hand out the gifts and chat to residents.

Proud mum, Jodie said: “Jolie looks forward to doing this every year for the residents as she visits Woodside a lot and all the residents have got to know her."

And the sisters are following in the footsteps of their mum and their uncle, Andrew Derbyshire, who used to sing at the home when they were children. Andrew now has a successful music career in London after he was a finalist in reality series Pop Idol.

Assistant Care Manager Mrs Angela Sagar said Jolie’s visit was one of the highlights of the year and heralded the start of Christmas at Woodside.

Jolie presents a gift bag to resident Florence Nutter

She said: “It is such a lovely thing to do for all the residents, they all love to see Jolie and her show really gets everyone into the Christmas spirit.”