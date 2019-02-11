Video: Padiham community choir asked to perform at showpiece event on night it launches

A community choir launched last week has been asked to perform at a showpiece event in Padiham.

Around 45 people turned out for the inaugural meeting of the Padiham community choir and it has already been given a slot to perform later this year at Padiham on Parade.

Members of the Padiham Community Choir in full flow at its first meeting

The idea for the choir came from Viv Storey who has been overwhelmed by its success.

She said: "I have felt so emotional, I never expected anything like this to happen in my wildest dreams.

"I really think something big is going to come of this."

Viv came up with the idea for the choir to bring the community together after she was so touched by the numerous people she met over Christmas who told her how isolated and lonely they felt due to lack of cash or their circumstances.

Viv Storey, who came up with the idea for the community choir in Padiham, hands out song sheets.

A last minute change of venue and postponing the launch date due to bad weather did not affect the success of the choir which held its first gathering last Tuesday.

After hearing about the choir the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Andy Tatchell offered Viv use of the town hall ballroom free for a 10 week period. And the town's Tesco store has stepped in to offer free tea, coffee and biscuits from its community fund.

Viv said: "What a fantastic start for us. There is a great PA system at the town hall and we are already working on a range of different songs.

"We are planning to sing We'll Meet Again by Vera Lynn at Padiham on Parade.

"So many people came up to me to say how much they enjoyed the choir and how good it made them feel so I know how much this is needed."

Viv is also looking for inspiration from members to come with a name for the choir.

The choir will meet every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm at Padiham Town Hall and anyone who would like to join is welcome to go along.