VIDEO: Hundreds gather for Burnley World Record bid

More than 1,000 record-breaking hopefuls gathered at Burnley College for a World Record press-up attempt.



Students and staff from the college were joined by members of on-site fitness centre Fitness Evolution, members of the public, schools, firefighters and local employers, in a bid to smash the record for the most people performing press-ups simultaneously for one minute.

The record currently stands at 1,650, held by the United Arab Emirates.

There was motivational music, games and a high-energy warm-up routine for the participants who braved the cold winds to try to make history and bring a world record to Burnley.

Former star of the Apprentice Adam Corbally, who was a guest speaker at the college’s Careers Week, helped to drum up support for the challenge and kept his promise to take part, alongside principal Hugh Bramwell and deputy principal Karen Buchanan.

Participants now face an anxious wait to see if they have broken the record with verification taking up to three months.

Mr Bramwell said: "The idea came about from the staff; how they could challenge themselves. And how they could get the community involved with the college. We have a number of events like this throughout the year but the key to this one was the fact that it was a chance to get your name in the Guinness Book of Records.

"The students made up the bulk of the participants because we had to get about 2,000 onto the field. Then as people start doing the press-ups and they video it for the Guinness Book of Records; if anyone doesn't do it then they discount them. So we need to get around 1,700. It was fantastic, you could feel the energy coming into the place."

Mrs Buchanan added: "We've been practising press-up in the gym, we've had students practising at the beginning of every class and everybody's been really excited about it.

"Health and fitness is very important. We've had a lot of students start coming to the gym when they didn't use to. We have our wellbeing group in college; there's about 16 members of staff on it and they all take a separate area - some of it's about eating to improve your mind, eating to improve your health, the benefits of exercise. So yes, it's starting to embed itself across college."

