Video: How a dragon from smash hit TV series Game of Thrones is bringing terror and delight to Burnley

A lifelike model of one of the dragons from the smash hit television series Game of Thrones has caused quite a stir in Burnley and beyond.

Drogon, who appears in the cult TV series that has the nation gripped, is scaring and delighting residents and visitors to Worsthorne and Hurstwood in equal measure.

Hannah Kokocinski with the dragon she made from Game of Thrones.

Perched on a bridge in Salterford Lane, Drogon was created by the highly talented Hannah Kokocinski.

It took her just a week to make the model, from sketching out the design she wanted, to creating the scary looking mythical creature for the annual Worsthorne and Hurstwood annual Scarecrow Festival.

Fashioned from basic items including chicken wire, pipes and papier mache, Drogon, whose eyes and teeth are made of clay, even breathes smoke through his nostrils thanks to a smoke machine Hannah installed.

She said: "He has certainly created quite a stir with a lot of people stopping to take pictures and have a look at him.

Drogon in his full glory on the bridge at Salterford Lane in Hurstwood, Burnley.

"The response has been fantastic and it makes all the effort worthwhile. Watching the response of the children to him has been amazing, especially when he breathes smoke at them.

"I am also grateful to my family and friends who collected and saved all the paper for me to make the papier mache for the body."

A fan of Game of Thrones, Hannah (33) thought the show would be perfect for the Heroes and Villains theme.

And she knew exactly where she wanted to place Drogon for maximum impact.

Drogon breathing smoke from his nostrils is a sight to behold.

Hannah, who lives with her parents, Derek and Susan, enlisted the help of her dad to hoist Drogon onto the bridge and also attach wires to him to suspend him from surrounding trees.

Hannah said: "I knew exactly how I wanted the dragon to look and what angle his head needed to be at so that took a bit of moving him round to achieve this."

Not content with just the dragon Hannah made her own Queen Daenerys, played by actress Emelia Clarke, resplendent on her throne which is made from wood sourced from skips.

The queen was originally a statue but when that cracked and broke with just one day to go before the festival Hannah had to go back to the drawing board. She used a scarecrow body from last year's event and made a new head to go with it in the end.

Intrigued by myths and legends and in particular mermaids, Hannah would love to be a film set or model designer and she has just created an outdoor workshop to pursue her passion which includes making collectible dolls from different eras and mythical legends.

The workshop also houses Ludo, the character from the David Bowie film Labrynith which won her first prize at the scarecrow festival last year.

Drogon, who earned Hannah second place this year, will be joining him soon as Hannah hopes to preserve him by giving him a coat of yacht varnish.