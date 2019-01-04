Video: Demolition work begins on landmark Burnley site to create petrol station and coffee shop

Demolition work began this week to transform a prominent Burnley site into a new location for a petrol station, shop and drive-thru coffee shop.



Bulldozers moved in to knock down the former St Teresa's RC Church and the old General Havelock pub building on Barracks Road after the New Year break.

The site was acquired last year by Euro Garages who were then given planning permission from Burnley Council to develop the land in the major project that could create up to 40 jobs.

A spokesman for the Blackburn based company said work was expected to take around three to six months and it was hoped the new development would be opened by June.

An original planning statement predicted around 100 vehicle movements each way in a peak time hour.

Access to the facility is scheduled to be off Barracks Road opposite the current gym.

The spokesman added that dedicated turning lanes would be created at the entrance to the new site to ease the flow of traffic in both directions.

The spokesman added: "While this is mainly a roadside facility we are aware there is a wider community of people living close to the site who will greatly benefit from the facilities on offer."

The demolition of St Teresa's and the attached priest's house marks the end of an era as the church has stood at the gateway entrance to Burnley for around 40 years.

The red brick building went up for sale in October, 2017, as part of a review of sweeping changes for churches in Burnley and Padiham by the Bishop of Salford in the wake of decreasing numbers and a drop in ordained priests.

The site of the former St Teresa's Church has been fenced off to allow demolition work to take place.

The sale of the church building was completed in February last year after the Diocese said that an exploration of alternative uses for the building had failed to come up with an answer.

St Teresa's was built in 1980 as a chapel-of-ease to St Mary Magdalene’s parish after the old St Mary Magdalene church had to be demolished for the construction of the M65.

With the compensation money from the former Highways Authority two new churches were built, a new St Mary Magdalene’s to the north of the motorway, and St Teresa’s, to the south.

St Teresa's was built primarily for worshippers who struggled to get to the new St Mary Magdalene's Church.

It cost £300,000 to build and most of the furnishings from the demolished church went to the new St Mary Magdalene’s, but the brass altar rails were given to St Teresa’s. The font came from St John’s Anglican church which was also knocked down to make way for the motorway.

From 1987 to 2005, it was served from St Mary Magdalene’s church, and since 2005 it has been served from Christ the King, Burnley, before it closed down several years ago.