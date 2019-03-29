Video: Dancing Queen Rosie (seven) is latest to shine in our search for Burnley's brightest young stars

Tiny dancing queen Rosie Beaumont has her sights set on a stage career when she grows up.
And judging by her moves the stage is where she is destined to be.
Rosie, who has just turned seven, recently started classes at Next Level Dance. A pupil at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley, Rosie is also a very talented artist.
Rosie is the latest star of I Can Do... a feature showcasing the skills and talents of Burnley's youngsters. From singing and dancing to playing a musical instrument or reciting a poem, we want to see what the town's brightest stars have to offer.
Would you like your child to feature in I Can Do? Send your videos to sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk