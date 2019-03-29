Video: Dancing Queen Rosie (seven) is latest to shine in our search for Burnley's brightest young stars

Tiny dancing queen Rosie Beaumont has her sights set on a stage career when she grows up.

And judging by her moves the stage is where she is destined to be.

Rosie Beaumont (7) is the latest star of our I Can Do series focusing on Burnley's brightest young stars

Rosie, who has just turned seven, recently started classes at Next Level Dance. A pupil at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley, Rosie is also a very talented artist.

Rosie is the latest star of I Can Do... a feature showcasing the skills and talents of Burnley's youngsters. From singing and dancing to playing a musical instrument or reciting a poem, we want to see what the town's brightest stars have to offer.

