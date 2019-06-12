Video: CCTV footage shows vandals smash window at well known Burnley business premises just days before daring 'Hatton Garden' style raid

CCTV footage has captured two men smashing a window at a Burnley business just days before it was targeted in a 'Hatton Garden' style raid.

In the footage a white van can clearly be seen pulling onto the car park at Burnley Auctioneers before two men jump out.

The gaping hole in the wall and the safe with its back drilled off after the raid at Burnley Auctioneers

They can both be seen throwing objects, later identified as bricks, through a window and one of the men then attempts to climb in to the property.

After a couple of seconds they both get back into the vehicle and drive off.

Lee Bradshaw, who is joint owner of the business on Liverpool Road, believes the incident, which was recorded just before 7pm on Saturday, could be linked to a raid at the premises which was discovered yesterday morning.

Staff turned up for work to discover a number of internal walls, including thick brick walls, had been drilled through for the thieves to get to a safe.

The back of the safe was then drilled into and a quantity of cash stolen.

The break in echoes the raid in 2015 when an underground safe deposit facility in London's Hatton Garden area was burgled. Known as the 'largest burglary in English legal history' the £14M heist involved the burglars entering the premises through a lift shaft then drilling through walls using industrial power drills to get to the vault

Lee said: "The window breaking incident happened in broad daylight and this is a busy road with a lot of passing traffic so are hoping that someone may see this and it may jog their memory."

It is believed the raiders used an angle grinder or large drill to get through the walls and the building was littered with rubble and bricks. The bill for repairs is expected to be around £5,000.