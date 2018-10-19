`

Video: Car bursts into flames in Burnley town centre

A car burst into flames after breaking down on a busy Burnley road this morning.


Emergency services were called to Centenary Way around 8-20am when a black Audi caught fire.

A firefighter at the scene

Police confirmed that no-one was injured as a result of the incident.

The scene was cleared by 9am.