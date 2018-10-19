Video: Car bursts into flames in Burnley town centre Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article A car burst into flames after breaking down on a busy Burnley road this morning. Emergency services were called to Centenary Way around 8-20am when a black Audi caught fire. A firefighter at the scene Police confirmed that no-one was injured as a result of the incident. The scene was cleared by 9am. Driver attacked traffic warden