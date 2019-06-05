Video: Camera crews move into Burnley to film drama with stellar cast including Line of Duty star Stephen Graham

Camera crews have moved into Burnley's historic Queen Street Mill to begin filming an adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens' novel A Christmas Carol.

The arrival of the crews has prompted a flurry of interest from the public eager to catch a glimpse of the stars of the production who include Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy and Emmy award winning actor Guy Pearce, who found fame in Neighbours.

Line of Duty star Stephen Graham plays Jacob Marley in a production of Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol with scenes being shot at Burnley's Queen Street Mill

Hollywood heavyweight Rutger Hauer plays the Ghost of Christmas Future and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham is Jacob Marley.

His portrayal of undercover detective John Corbett, who met a bloody end when his throat was slit, had the nation gripped and on the edge of their seats.

Tom Hardy's actress wife, Charlotte Riley, will also appear in the production. She was a recent hit in the the lead role of Holly Adams in the ITV drama Press.

It is not clear if any of the principal actors will be coming to Burnley to shoot any scenes at the moment.

Hearthrob British actor Tom Hardy is among the cast of A Christmas Carol, a new drama that is being shot at Burnley's Queen Street Mill.

Although a closed set, several of the 'extras' involved in the filming were happy to pose for photographs with residents who went along to see what was happening.

The dramatisation of the novel, that tells the story of how rich and selfish businessman Ebenezer Scrooge is taken on a journey through his life which makes him realise the error of his ways, is due to be shown on BBC One.

And world famous director Ridley Scott, who was the mastermind behind the smash hit cult film Alien, is directing a couple of episodes of the drama that is set to be screened towards the end of the year.

In 2010 the historic mill was used for filming for several scenes in the box office smash hit film The King's Speech starring Colin Firth and Helena Bonham-Carter.

