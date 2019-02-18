Video: Burnley schoolgirl's big plans to climb Everest at the age of 11

A plucky young schoolgirl is hoping to live her dream to climb Everest.

Lydia Wrathall (11) has always had a fascination for the world's highest mountain and she now plans to climb to Everest base camp with her mum, Louise.

Lydia Wrathall (11) of Cliviger is planning to climb to Everest base camp with her mum, Louise.

A pupil at St John's Primary School in Cliviger, Lydia and her mum are regular walkers.

The duo are also fund raising for two charities, BK's Heroes and Young Minds. Lydia had her waist length hair cut into a bob and her fantastic efforts raised £366 and she donated her hair to Wigs for Kids that provides hair replacement for children who has lost their own through chemotherapy treatment or medical conditions.

Read more at: https://www.burnleyexpress.net/news/burnley-schoolgirl-lydia-11-all-set-to-live-her-dream-to-conquer-everest-1-9594717

The duo are holding a family quiz night at Lowerhouse Cricket Club on Friday, April 26th.

Supporting from the sidelines are Louise's husband, Chris and the couple's younger daughter Emily who is eight.

For anyone who would like to find out more information please go to the facebook page Lou and Lydia's Journey to Everest base camp.