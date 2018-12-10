Video: Burnley MP announces winner of annual Christmas card competition at surprise assembly in Padiham

A unique Christmas card, designed by a pupil from Padiham Primary School, will be dropping through letterboxes all around the world.

The card, which features a drawing of well known landmark, the Singing Ringing Tree with the message Merry Christmas from Burnley, was designed by nine-year-old Seth Davey.

Burnley and Padiham MP Julie Cooper with Seth Davey (nine) who is the winner of her Christmas card competition for 2018.

It was one of 1,500 entries to the annual Christmas card competition run by Burnley and Padiham MP Julie Cooper and open to all schools in Burnley and Padiham.

And Mrs Cooper made a surprise appearance at Padiham Primary School to announce the good news and present Seth with a printed version of his card and goody bag of festive prizes.

At the special assembly Mrs Cooper, who also presented the school with a £100 book token, told pupils and staff the standard of entries had been exceptionally high and she had drafted in a special judging panel to help her choose the winner.

She said that Seth's card had been chosen as the judges liked his use of the landmark and also the message it sent.

Proud Seth is pictured with MP Julie Cooper and his proud parents.

Mrs Cooper said: "This is the fourth year I have run the competition and every year we receive so many excellent entries and I would like to thank all the schools who took part."