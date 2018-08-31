Video: Burnley man gets legs waxed to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

Undergoing 15 minutes of pain in the name of charity, a Business First employee has had his legs waxed as part of the company's Corporate Challenge in aid of Pendleside Hospice, raising almost £150 in the process.



Through a vast array of grimaces and grunts, Michael Woodvine, Centre Manager at Burnley Business Centre off Liverpool Road, underwent the hair removal procedure in the building's reception in front of a chuckling crowd, who made donations to Pendleside Hospice and no doubt cracked a smile or two.

With the waxing performed free of charge by Claire from Glamour, who are based in the building as well, the sight of a grown man screeching as he had his legs waxed on a hospital gurney-esque bed certainly inspired a few donations. With the centre also holding a raffle of prizes donated by the company's head office, a grand total of £141.10 was raised.

"I feel a bit tender!" said Michael. "I would say the worst bit was on the calf and round the back behind the knee, but the ankle was bad as well. I'd never do it again, but I'd do something else - my chest next, I think. But not my legs, no way. I wouldn't recommend anyone with hairy legs to do it personally.

"Everyone was saying 'chill out!' but you just can't, because you know it's coming!" he added. "You have to take deep breaths and then when it hurt, you just want to grab you leg and rub it!"

To make a donation to Burnley Business First's Corporate Challenge, head to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/businessfirst