Victory for campaigners as inspector slams red light on Burnley's greenbelt industrial plans

Community campaigners opposed to Burnley Council’s proposal to make green land available for industrial units are celebrating after it was struck off by a government inspector.

The council’s Local Plan, which identifies land in the borough which in the future could be utilised for housing and industrial uses, identified land at Shuttleworth Mead South in Padiham.

Padiham Community Action Group objected to the proposals but the council still included the site in its Local Plan, which has since been rejected by the inspector who agreed with the group’s concerns on a number of issues.

David Edmondson, vice chairman of Padiham Community Action, said: “We are delighted that the inspector agrees with the concerns we raised regarding Shuttleworth Mead South.

“We were concerned about the loss of wildlife the building of industrial units and warehouses would have on this beautiful piece of Greenbelt.”

Other issues raised included possible traffic congestion on the nearby link road to the motorway from Blackburn Road; the possible pollution of fish stocks; and the fact that the council’s own Greenbelt review admits the soil at Shuttleworth Mead South is the best in the borough.

Council leader Mark Townsend said: “There will be a range of reactions to the inspector’s feedback on the emerging plan. My initial reaction is concern over the impact this could have on economic growth.

“Our future prosperity depends on the availability of good quality employment land to attract new businesses into our borough and by providing space for existing companies to grow.”