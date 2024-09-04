Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Read our exclusive chat with the Bolton TV and radio presenter Vernon Kay as he prepares for a weekend in Preston.

Radio 2 in the Park comes to Preston between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September 8 and amongst the host of Radio 2 DJ’s making it up for the festival is Horwich born Vernon Kay.

The 50-year-old father of two will not only be helping deliver the festival to listeners at home, he will also be DJing twice over the weekend with his live ‘Dance Sounds of the 90s’ set.

Star of TV and radio Vernon was able to chat to us ahead of Radio 2 in the Park Preston but before we got talking about the festival, we just had to ask him a very imporant question.

Bolton star Vernon Kay is part of the DJ gang bringing Radio 2 in the Park to Preston this weekend. Credit: James Watkins | James Watkins

His Radio 2 colleague Paddy McGuinness once controversially said that Bolton will always be Lancashire, so we first had to had Vernon if we agreed.

In response the former Family Fortunes host said: “Yeah, I guess so because originally Bolton was in Lancashire, and then it moved to Manchester. It's like the Tough Sheet will always be the Rebook. Whenever people say ‘where are you from’, I always say Lancashire. I think it's just ingrained in me, all boltonians of our generation think that they still are [Lancastrians].”

Now that that’s been cleared up, read on to see what Vernon had to say about bringing the festival to Preston, what he’s most looking forward to and what memories he has of dancing to nineties music in Lancashire...

How are you feeling about bringing Radio 2 in the Park to Preston?

“Well, I've done it before. I was at Radio 1 when we came to Preston and it was one of my favourites because you get to catch up with a few friends, familiar faces, and I think the atmosphere- I know I'm biassed- but I do honestly, genuinely, believe that the North West is one of the most welcoming, warming counties in the UK. It's always nice to get up there because the atmosphere is always top- same for the Northumberland area or certain parts of Scotland-, you’re guaranteed to have a good time. We don't seem to have any airs or graces. We just all seem to be automatically familiar with each other and just get on with it.”

Vernon DJing at R2 in the Park in Leicester 2023. Credit: BBC | BBC

Are you nervous yet?

“No, excited! It's exciting because it's a great opportunity for everyone at Radio 2 to go and see face to face our audience because it is the biggest radio network in England and sat behind a microphone, even though you go through the statistics about who's listening and the demographics, to see everyone face to face is much better research than looking at sheets and sheets and sheets of PowerPoint so it’s nice to get out there and say hello to everyone, share a drink with everyone.”

You’re doing your Dance Sounds of the 90s set twice over the weekend, what can people expect from that show?

“It really is that simple. The 90s was a brilliant decade. The fact that Oasis have come back, and they've caused the biggest music story for the past 20 years by their reunion -and they were absolutely huge in the 90s and early 00’s- goes to show the power of that decade. I guess we all want to feel that element of freedom, the fact that we felt like we were doing something -there was an energy where it felt like we were breaking new ground. I guess what our parents experienced in the 60s, and I think it's all got watered down since then.

“Having Liam and Noel coming out and doing Liam and Noel things, bringing rock and roll back to the forefront, I think it's going to be really good for everyone, culturally. I'm sure Noel particularly understands how important they are as a band but I think culturally, the reaction to Oasis getting back together has given everyone a sense of knowing that it's going to be alright, because you remember how good it was when they started. I think it's giving people huge sentimental flashbacks to that time when everything was alright.”

Not quite the 90s but here is a picture of Vernon and his then girlfirend Tess Daly in May 2001. Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images | Getty Images

Did you spend much of the nineties dancing to dance music in Lancashire?

“We ventured out to Tokyo Jo’s and there was another club in Preston but I can't remember what it was called. I do remember a couple of college trips to Toky Jo’s though, everyone had a carpet club!”

Back to Radio 2 in the Park, will you get a chance to enjoy any of the other acts?

“Because there's so many of us, I think our schedules are quite spread out so we do get the chance to mill around and go watch the acts. It's just nice, to be honest, it's a great opportunity for everyone at Radio 2 to catch up with each other because we're all on at different times and it's all kind of spaced out but when we do get together, it's nice to have a good old chinwag.

“So we'll be enjoying the music and everything that's going on because they put on a good show, and enjoying each other’s company. Basically just following what shenanigans Rylan and Scott get up to!”

Are you looking forward to seeing any artists in particular?

“I’m looking forward to Sting! In my record collection, I’ve got a couple of good Sting remixes, turned into dance tunes, so I’m hoping that he does those.

“The Pet Shop boys are great - Chris and Neil. Obviously Chris is from Blackpool so that'll be exciting, pretty much a hometown gig for Chris - back up north, seeing his friends and family.

“And then Craig David always puts on a good show; Shed Seven without a doubt are going to be the best band and the Manic! So yes, it’s going to be good. It’s quite perfect really that we've got these big, iconic bands from that period that I just talked about, getting back together, and we're all riding that high. So we've got these great bands to accompany this big Oasis announcement.”

L to R: Pet Shop Boys, Sting and Manic Street Preachers are three of the acts Vernon is most excited for. | BBC/Getty

You mentioned it was Chris's homecoming show, but it’s also yours so whilst you're up, are you doing anything outside of the festival?

“I'd get a right proper ticking off if I didn't go and see my parents, they still live in Horwich. So I'll be doing that, and then hopefully my mum and dad will come and watch what we get up to. But yeah just seeing friends and family really.”

There are still a small amount of tickets left so why should people grab them?

“Because you've got nothing else to do, simple as that, really. I mean, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a big show and see Radio 2 live, pretty much. I think we've got a great lineup that's good enough for everyone, there’s something there for everyone. The DJ tent is extra special, watching Radio 2 DJs do what DJs do, that's gonna be a lot of fun. All in all, it’s gonna be a really good weekend, very positive.”

And why should people go to your DJ set out of all the others?

“Because I’m better than all the others!”