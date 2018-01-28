Van destroyed in suspected arson attack in Padiham

An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack on a van.
In the early hours of this morning (Sunday), firefighters from Padiham dealt with a van "deliberately" set alight at the roadside on Cambridge Drive.
A joint investigation will now be carried out into the incident by the police and fire service.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Equipped with breathing apparatus to get into close proximity to the fire, the crew used two hosereel jets to extinguish it. There were no casualties. Police have been notified of the suspected arson."