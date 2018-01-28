Van destroyed in suspected arson attack in Padiham

An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack on a van.

‪In the early hours of this morning (Sunday), firefighters from Padiham dealt with a van "deliberately" set alight at the roadside on Cambridge Drive.

A joint investigation will now be carried out into the incident by the police and fire service.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Equipped with breathing apparatus to get into close proximity to the fire, the crew used two hosereel jets to extinguish it.‬ There were no casualties. Police have been notified of the suspected arson."