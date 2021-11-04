Urgent search launched for missing Rossendale man last seen three weeks ago

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing Liam Richardson from Rossendale.

He was last seen in the Haslingden area on October 14.

If you have any information about Liam's whereabouts, call 101 and quote incident reference number LC-20211103-0634.

Have you seen Liam Richardson? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.