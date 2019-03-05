UPDATE: Pensioner rushed to hospital with 'serious' head injuries after accident on A59 Sawley Brow

A motorcyclist in his seventies sustained 'serious head injuries' after a collision with a vehicle on the notorious A59 junction at lunchtime today (Tuesday).

Police and paramedics, including the North West Air Ambulance were called at 12-42pm to reports of a collision and the road is currently closed both ways.

A spokesman for the North West Air Ambulance said: "We were called at 12.42 and on arrival a man in his seventies was taken to hospital via the road ambulance with a head injury which is thought to be serious."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "There has been an accident involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle. The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital."

"Police remain on the scene and the road has been closed."