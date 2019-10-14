Update: Four teenagers taken to hospital following country road Burnley car accident

Fire crews had to cut a person free from a car following an accident late last night when a car slid down on an embankment on a country road in Burnley.

Four fire crews from Bamber Bridge, Chorley and Burnley along with specialist appliances were called to the scene of the road traffic collision on Burnley Road, near to the junction with Crown Point Road, shortly after 11pm.

Police said that the four occupants of the car, the 18-year-old woman driver and four 17-year-old female passengers, were taken to hospital following the accident.

One vehicle was involved in the incident and firefighters rescued one casualty from one of the vehicles using holmatro cutting equipment.

Lighting equipment was also in use and the casualty was left in the care of paramedics at the scene.

Crews were in attendance for around one hour and forty five minutes.