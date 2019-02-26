Update: Firefighters bring moorland blaze under control

A blaze that broke out this afternoon on moors above Blacko is being brought under control.

Fire crews at the scene on land off Gisburn Road reported to headquarters that the fire was 'surrounded' which means it is steadily being brought under control.

In the past hour the crews were reduced to four engines and crews from the Command Support Unit returned to Preston.

Fire crews from six stations were called out initially to tackle the flames.

The blaze broke out at noon and teams from Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Barnoldswick were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.