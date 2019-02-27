Update: Drone brought in by fire crews after dramatic moorland blaze

A drone was brought in yesterday afternoon to fly over the scene of a moorland fire in Pendle.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue drone flew over moorland off Gisburn Road, Blacko where the blaze broke out at noon yesterday.

A thermal imaging camera was placed on the drone to check for smouldering embers at the scene.

Several fire crews from Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Padiham, Earby and Barnoldswick were called out to tackle the fire which they managed to bring under control within a couple of hours.

About 200 square metres of moorland around half a metre from the nearest path and thick plumes of black smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around.

Firefighters used beaters and mist packs to control the flames in addition to the resources of the Softrak all-terrain fire appliance an a control unit and support fire engine from Fulwood which was also in attendance.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.