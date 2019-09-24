Update: Around 50 homes evacuated in Burnley as bomb squad detectives investigate 'suspicious' packaged at sports club

Police investigating a 'suspicious' package at Burnley Cricket Club have evacuated 50 properties in the area.

Homes in the Belvedere Road and Leyland Road area are being evacuated and road closures have also been put in place.

Bomb squad detectives were called in just before lunchtime to reports of a 'suspcious' package at the club in Belvedere Road.

Residents who are having to leave their homes are being taken to St Peter's Centre in the town and road closures are in place on Harry Potts Way, Belverdere Road up to Holcombe Drive, Ridge Road, Leyland Road and Albert Road.

Offices in Yorkshire Street, including staff from the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service have also been evacuated.

Anyone who thinks they may be affected the incident is asked to await instruction from a police officer.