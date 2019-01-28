Up to 9,000 Tesco jobs at risk amid changes to stores and head office

Supermarket giant Tesco has announced that 9,000 jobs will be affected in a restructuring of its store and head office functions.

Sweeping changes across the business will include a reduction in deli counters, with 90 stores set to lose the service altogether.

There are three Tesco supermarkets in Burnley - the superstore on Centenary Way, Finsley Gate, and two Tesco Express on Brunshaw Road and Casterton Avenue. There is a Tesco supermarket in Clitheroe and Padiham, plus a Tesco Express in Colne.

Tesco, which employs more than 300,000 people in the UK, said “up to half" of the staff affected by the cuts "could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles”.

Senior management roles are also set to go, with the company planning to move to “a simpler and leaner structure”.

Jason Tarry, Tesco's chief executive in the UK and Ireland, said: "In our four years of turnaround we've made good progress, but the market is challenging and we need to continually adapt to remain competitive and respond to how customers want to shop.

"We're making changes to our UK stores and head office to simplify what we do and how we do it, so we're better able to meet the needs of our customers.

"This will impact some of our colleagues and our commitment is to minimise this as much as possible and support our colleagues throughout."

Responding to the news, trade union Usdaw’s national officer Pauline Foulkes said: “This is devastating news for staff, who have played a crucial role in Tesco’s turnaround project, contributing to 12 successive quarters of growth, solid Christmas trading and over a billion pounds of profit.

“We will enter into consultation talks with Tesco, where we will examine the business case for their proposed changes.”