University student accommodation vision for Burnley unveiled

Plans to build student accommodation in Burnley have moved a step closer after the University of Central Lancashire announced its intention to work with Burnley Borough Council on the development.



The intention to build student accommodation follows on from the university’s recent purchase of Victoria Mill, the former University Technical College building, to drive additional growth alongside its Princess Way campus in the town.

The plan is to increase the number of Burnley-based students from under 400 to 2,000 by 2021 and up to 4,000 by 2025.

The accommodation would ideally be built on the banks of the canal, adjacent to Victoria Mill.

Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University Board David Taylor said: “By working alongside our partners at Burnley Council we are developing a cohesive, long-term plan for a significant University presence in the town.

"Purpose-built student accommodation is a vital element in attracting students to the area and ultimately providing the skills supply needed to maximise Burnley’s economic resurgence and help fulfil its stated masterplan ambitions.”

Leader of Burnley Borough Council Mark Townsend said: “Over the last year we have been working with UCLan and other partners on a masterplan for the Town Centre and canalside.

"UCLan’s proposed growth will be a key driver in the town and the council is committed to ensuring that we have the infrastructure and amenities in place to support that growth.

"This agreement is the next step to realising the plan.”

Dr Ebrahim Adia, Provost at UCLan Burnley, added: “We have ambitious plans to increase the number of university students educated in Burnley by ten-fold and for us to realise this intention we need to develop an environment which truly enhances the overall student experience.

"Purpose-built student accommodation on the banks of the canal, adjacent to the University’s Victoria Mill, will play a key role in helping us fulfil our vision.”