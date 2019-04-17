Unexplained death of Burnley woman (40) at home

It is not known what caused the death at home of a 40-year-old Burnley woman who had not been seen for some time.

An inquest at Burnley Coroner's Court heard how Angela Thompson was found in a badly decomposed state by a window cleaner at her home in Brownhill Avenue on October 24th last year.

Coroner Mr Richard Taylor told the hearing that no friends or next of kin had been traced, and that Burnley Council had arranged her funeral.

A post-mortem examination carried out by pathologist Dr Mark Sissons could not find a cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition.

PC Alison Richards, who was deployed to the scene, confirmed that police had been unable to friends, family or next of kin. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Mr Taylor told the hearing that neighbours had become concerned for Miss Thompson as she had not been seen for sometime. A window cleaner, who noticed a number of flies at the house, gained entry and found Miss Thompson in the kitchen.

The coroner recorded an open conclusion.