Ukulele orchestra to make its debut at Burnley church

Cliviger's St John the Divine Church is to host a concert by the Cltheroe Ukulele Orchestra next week.

The concert is on Friday (May 18th) and the audience can watch the orchestra, which was formed in 2013, perform a selection of tunes.

The orchestra came into being after a workshop was set up as part of the Ribble Valley Jazz Festival Gigs.

There was so much enthusiasm from adults taking part it was decided to launch an orchestra and club.

Since then the orchestra has performed at a host of venues across the North West.

Tickets for the concert are £7-50 including tea, coffee and cake and these are available from Jenny on 01282 425892