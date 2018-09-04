UK first: pioneering clothing retailer comes to Padiham

A pioneering clothing business has hit the bulls-eye with its new Padiham-based warehouse to house stock for the UK's first ever ladies-only shooting online outlet.



Set up by co-founders Sorrel Miller, herself a shooting enthusiast, and Cathryn Miller, a competition clay pigeon shooter, On The Peg caters for the ever-growing ladies' shooting market and offer a range of products for those shooting clay and game as well as provision for a range of field sports and outdoor leisure pursuits.

Online-only, the store will be stocking everything from boots and scarves to waterproofs and tweed, boasting several leading brands from the UK and Scandinavia, while stock from independent designers will also be on offer.

“There are some fabulous pieces for ladies out there, but often they are hidden away behind clothes for men - and ladies don’t have the time to trawl through six or seven websites to compare items," said Sorrel. "Many of these items also can’t cope with the practicalities of shooting.

"On The Peg Clothing brings together the best of ladies’ clothing that is functional and looks good," she added. “Most ladies’ clothing only goes up to a size 16, so we are looking to offer up to size 22 and above. Ladies come in all shapes and sizes and are particular about how their clothes fit – one brand may fit well, but another would be better suited to a different body shape.

"As our focus is on 100% customer satisfaction and performance, there will be detailed tailoring notes on each item to describe the fit: whether the item is good for taller/shorter people, people with larger busts, smaller bottoms and the like.”

The online shop offers a live chat facility for shoppers and is adding feedback from testing groups, guides on what to wear, conservation information, shooting tips, and introductions to gun clubs around the country as added incentives for customers.

For further information, visit www.onthepegclothing.co.uk