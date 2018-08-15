U-turn over Burnley roundabout!

Highways bosses are set to do a major U-turn over the layout of a controversial roundabout which has been driving Burnley motorists round the bend.

The roundabout, off Active Way, near to Burnley College and Asda, was recently fitted with traffic lights and new road markings, but a number of accidents, near-misses and confusion has prompted road planners to think again.

After highlighting the issues last week, the Burnley Express can reveal that highways authority Lancashire County Council is set to make changes in the coming weeks.

A spokesman confirmed: “As part of the process of implementing any new scheme we always carry out a review once it’s in place to make sure everything is working as well as possible.

“We have looked at what we can do to help people negotiate this busy junction, and are proposing to make a number of changes to make things clearer, including replacing and adding signs, and making some minor changes to road markings.

“A number of tweaks are due to be made to the four junctions which have been improved along Active Way, with the work to be carried out in one go to minimise disruption.”