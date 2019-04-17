Two young Burnley runners celebrate completing 100 parkruns

There is no stopping this pair of young Burnley runners who completed their 100th junior parkruns at the weekend.

Amelia Southam (12) and Imogen Ferguson (13) both crossed the finish line at the Towneley Park 2km event on Sunday morning to complete the amazing milestone.

Amelia finished her first parkrun back in August, 2016, in a time of 9:33. She recorded her PB - 7:50 - at the October 21st run last year.

In that time the Burnley Athletic Club athlete has picked up her half-marathon, marathon, ultra marathon and volunteer award.

Imogen, a Clayton-le-Moors Harrier athlete, completed her first parkrun in July, 2016, with a time of 9:35. Her current PB - 8:01 - was recorded at this year's January 20th run.

She has completed junior parkruns in Burnley, Helix, Bodmin, Clitheroe Castle, Inverleith, Knavesmire, Prestwick Oval, Ramsbottom and Stanley Park and has also picked up half-marathon, marathon, ultra marathon and volunteer awards.

A spokesman for Burnley junior parkrun said: "Congratulations to Ameila and Imogen on reaching an amazing milestone. We’re all so proud of you."