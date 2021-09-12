Two people taken to hospital following Burnley house fire
Two members of the public were taken to hospital following a fire at a house in Burnley.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 1:27 pm
Three fire crews were called to the blaze in Basnett Street on Saturday evening.
The fire involved a first floor room in the property. Crews used four breathing apparatus and a hose reel to bring the fire under control.
Firefighters gave first aid to one casualty, however two people were transferred to hospital for treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.
Fire crews were in attendance around one hour and 40 minutes.