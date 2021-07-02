Two people taken to hospital after two-car collision in Colne

Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne attended the incident just before 2-30pm yesterday (Thursday).

Crews used cutting apparatus to free a casualty before pulling a second casualty out of the vehicle. Both were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Southfield Lane, Colne.

