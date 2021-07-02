Two people taken to hospital after two-car collision in Colne
A person had to be cut free from a vehicle after a car accident in Southfield Lane, Colne.
Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne attended the incident just before 2-30pm yesterday (Thursday).
Crews used cutting apparatus to free a casualty before pulling a second casualty out of the vehicle. Both were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Southfield Lane, Colne.
"Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one casualty from the vehicle. One further casualty was lead away from the vehicle by firefighters. Both people were taken to hospital by paramedic."