Two people rescued from river in early hours of morning drama in Padiham
Two people had to be rescued from the River Calder in Padiham in the early hours of this morning.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 10:36 am
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 10:38 am
Three fire engines, from Padiham and Burnley, along with the swift water rescue team from Penwortham, were called to the incident at 1-15am.
Firefighters used swift water rescue equipment, two triple extension ladders, and small tools to retrieve the casualties from the water who were then cared for by paramedics.
They were at the scene for around one and a half hours.